Scarlet Witch, Gamora To She-Hulk - Here's A List Of Female Marvel Superheroes That Are Not Only Kick-As* But Very Cool!

Marvel Studios have taken the world by storm with their superheroes who faced the worst enemies to protect the universe. After Avengers: Endgame, Phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced some of the most prominent additions to the world’s mightiest superheroes. From the depths of space to the streets of Earth, here are the top 7 she-roes who are making their mark with intense battle sequences and remarkable combat maneuvers.

1. Wanda Maximoff

Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch, was subjected to a bizarre experiment by the Neo-Nazi organization H.Y.D.R.A while living in war-torn Sokovia. This experiment unlocked her powers of telekinesis and mind control, which she later used for good when she joined the Avengers. In the concluding events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda showed off her remarkable combat skills when she single-handedly took down Thanos– The Mad Titan. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , she even went on to conquer the title of ‘The Scarlet Witch’, a reality-altering superhuman who is even more powerful than the sorcerer supreme. [M1]

2. The Marvels

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering, “The Marvels”, brings together Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Monica Rambeau as they explore their superpowers and face threats from across the universe. Director Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. recruits Captain Monica Rambeau after her cells are rewritten by the impenetrable hex created by Wanda Maximoff.

Join the fearless trio as they explore the depths of their powers and embark on an intergalactic adventure that will take your breath away. “The Marvels” is the first superhero ensemble film since “Avengers: Endgame”, and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating its release, especially after getting a sneak peek in to the trailer that promises to be a rollercoaster ride of humor, action, and entertainment.

The Marvels hits theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon in pivotal roles.

3. Shuri

Despite facing tough times and losing everything, Shuri stepped up to take on the mantle of Black Panther and keep the legacy of Wakanda’s fallen heroes alive, she has proven to be a formidable opponent to some of the toughest threats her homeland has ever encountered. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri steals the show by eliminating the horrors with intense action and mindful leadership for the future of Wakanda.

4. Gamora Zen

Gamora Zen, the adoptive daughter of Thanos, has proven her mastery of the art of war. Her first alliance with the Mighty Avengers was against none other than her own father. Gamora’s remarkable combat skills and willingness to sacrifice everything in the war against Thanos earned her the respect of the Avengers. But Gamora Zen is more than just a fierce warrior. She also has a sharp wit and never fails to make a statement right before taking down her opponents.

5. Sylvie

In the Disney+ series Loki, Sylvie is a variant of Loki from an alternate timeline. She joins forces with the original Loki to escape from the Timekeepers who are after them. In episode 3, viewers are treated to an epic fight scene between Sylvie and Loki where she demonstrates her impressive strength and fighting skills by overpowering Loki.

6. She-Hulk

She-Hulk, the latest female superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is Jennifer Walters, a law attorney who gains The Hulk’s superpower due to a gamma ray accident. She trains in her cousin Bruce Banner’s Hulk containment facilities and proves herself worthy of the title She-Hulk. In the first two episodes of the Disney+ series, we witness her exceptional fighting tactics overpowering the Hulk. She-Hulk promises to be an exciting addition to the powerful female superheroes of MCU.

7. The Mighty Thor

Dr. Jane Foster, the only female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who can wield Thor’s Mjolnir. She embarks on a mission to save New Asgard from the vicious ‘Gorr – The God Butcher’. The broken pieces of Mjolnir quickly reassemble as she heads to her conquest. The Mighty Thor delivers some epic punches alongside Thor and Valkyrie with her newly profound powers and of course, our old broken friend Mjolnir.

Who’s your favourite female Marvel superhero from the lot – Scarlet Witch, Gamora, Shuri or She-Hulk? Tell us in the space below.

