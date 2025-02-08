General Hospital is back with more episodes, more drama, and more of the controversies that so often plague the town of Port Charles. Of all the twists and turns, the most shocking recent one is the truth of Gio’s parentage. For the unversed, it was revealed that Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents.

From premises and scheming to confessions and warnings, the audience has plenty of stories to look forward to on the soap opera show this new week. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming slate of episodes on General Hospital as they transport to Port Charles by tuning into ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 10, 2025

The week starts with Jason and Tracy facing off. How will things fare when the two confront one another? Up next, Carly has a promise to make, but to whom? Meanwhile, Ava’s scheme backfires. What will she do now? Trina and Kai spend quality time together, leading them to get even closer while Willow is torn. Is it about her romance with Drew?

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

What will the result be when Curtis issues a warning to Jordan? Isaiah and Elizabeth commiserate. Will their conversation give them hope or lead them down a sad path? On the other hand, Sonny gets some good news. What could it be about? When Jason meets with Sasha, how will their chat go? Lastly, Cody opens up to Felicia. Is it about Sasha or something else?

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

When Jason sits down with Danny mid-week in General Hospital, what will the two discuss? On the other hand, Josslyn has some explaining to do. Who is the one confronting her? Meanwhile, Alexis asks Tracy for a favor. Will she relent or keep a few conditions? Carly and Brennan hit the town and Kristina and Isaiah get better acquainted. Will spending time alone bring them closer together?

Thursday, February 13, 2025

On the day before Valentine’s, Nina gives Sonny food for thought. Will the mob boss listen to his former wife, or will he remain adamant and stubborn? Up next, Chase confesses, but to whom? Is Brook Lynn involved in it or not? Sasha is thrown for a loop. How will she recover? Elizabeth reassures Ric while Cody apologizes. Will this help things or ruin them?

Friday, February 14, 2025

Valentine’s Day may be the day of love, but General Hospital’s Port Charles has more drama to explore. When Ava receives an offer, will she accept or reject it? On the other hand, Ric nurses reservations, and Kristina is left livid. Lastly, Molly makes a revelation, and Alexis makes her case to Jason. Will he listen to what she has to say, or will she fail to convince him of what she wants?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Traitors Season 3: Which Contestants Were Eliminated From The Peacock Reality Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News