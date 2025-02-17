This new week is bringing a lot more heat, drama, fun and entertainment for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. From shocking parentage reveals to plans to take over Forrester Creations, Los Angeles is buzzing with a lot up its sleeve and the viewers are set for an exciting slate of new content.

From surprising responses and brainstorming ideas to wrenching apologies and characters pestering one another, the audience has quite a lot to look forward to on the hit soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from this brand-new week and episodes on The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 17, 2025

The week starts with Carter standing his ground with Ridge. Will their face off lead to more tensions between them? On the other hand, Taylor and Steffy think Brooke’s motivation is reuniting with Ridge. What will they do about her relentless pursuit of him and how will this amp up the drama?

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Up next, Ridge, Eric and Steffy brainstorm a plan to take down Carter and Hope. The latter was already working on taking over Forrester Creations and she had already employed Daphne to do part of the job. But there’s a lot more to do for the end goal to be within reach. Will Steffy be able to pull it off or will Hope and Carter catch on to what exactly has been happening?

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

When Hope is alarmed by Carter’s stunning admission, has he figured out that Daphne’s seduction game and Steffy’s planning are co-related? Did he share the same with Hope? What exactly will this lead to? Meanwhile, Finn attempts to find the courage to tell Steffy the truth. Now that he knows he is Luna’s father, how will he share this surprising piece of news with his wife?

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Steffy makes a sweet gesture toward Liam. Will this change the equation between them in any way? Or will he be suspicious about her motives? On the other hand, Poppy pesters Finn to keep his secret to himself. She does not want the others to find out that Luna is their daughter but will Finn listen or will he go ahead and reveal the same to the others, especially Steffy.

Friday, February 21, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Finn making a decision. Will he finally decide to tell Steffy about Luna or will he listen to Poppy and keep the truth a secret? Up next, Remy tries to get rehired at Il Giardino while Li makes a heartfelt apology to Poppy. How will this really change their equations?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: From Audra Making A Pact With Holden To Kyle Testing Claire’s Loyalty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News