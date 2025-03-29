It has only been a few weeks since Adolescence was released on Netflix, but it feels like the most talked-about show of the year. The four-part series has captivated the UK and the world, sparking endless discussions about its gripping story, stunning cinematography, and powerhouse performances.

Stephen Graham, who played a key role in bringing the project to life, is earning widespread praise, with some even calling him one of Britain’s greatest actors. But he’s not the only one turning heads. Among the standout performances, one actor, in particular, has stunned audiences, not just for his talent, but because he’s never done anything like this before.

Owen Cooper’s Powerful Performance as Jamie

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old at the heart of the story, delivers an unforgettable performance as Jamie, the accused teenager. His very first on-screen acting experience came in episode three, during an intensely charged moment where his character sits down with child psychologist Briony Ariston, played by Erin Doherty. This pivotal scene in Adolescence gives viewers a deeper look into Jamie’s mind, peeling back the layers of his troubled past.

Episode 3 was the first episode to be filmed, and #Adolescence was also Owen Cooper’s first acting job – which means this episode was the first time he’d ever been on a set. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZquN6QEd5J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2025

The Meaning Behind The Half Sandwich

During the third episode of Adolescence, one particular detail caught viewers’ attention – the seemingly simple offering of a half-eaten sandwich. But that wasn’t the only food prop that had people talking. In the same scene, Briony hands Jamie a hot chocolate topped with marshmallows as a small gesture that, surprisingly, became one of Owen’s biggest challenges on set.

Initially, rehearsals involved an actual hot chocolate, but things took a turn when the crew realized the sticky mess it left on the floor was a nightmare for the cameras. As a result, the solution came in the form of a not-so-appetizing substitute that Owen later described as “minging” and “horrible.” “It was minging that. That was horrible,” he explained during a Netflix interview. “It wasn’t hot chocolate because it had to get changed, it was making the floor sticky for the camera.”

The Cup Smashing Scene In Adolescence

Filming the scene wasn’t just about keeping up with the intense dialogue; it also involved multiple takes of the dramatic moment when Jamie knocks the cup over, sending its contents flying. The mess had to be cleaned up instantly, all while the cameras kept rolling. Erin Doherty recalled seeing crew members scrambling to wipe down the table before she re-entered the shot.

“I remember when in one of them [the takes], it spilled all over the table,” she said. “I could see people in the cameras that could see into the room quickly trying to clean it up by the time I came back in.” Owen Cooper once again said that the prop drink was ‘disgusting’ before Erin praised his acting in the scene, “I still feel really sorry for you.”

She added, “It takes a craftsman to really toe the line of anger and vulnerability. The fact that you were able to feed those things in and without making him a monster in any way is really impressive and necessary in order for us as an audience to care about you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Adolescence: Stephen Graham Teases Season 2 As Viral Netflix Show Breaks Viewership Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News