The buzz around Netflix’s gripping four-episode drama Adolescence hasn’t died down, and naturally, fans are wondering if there’s gonna be more. One of the show’s stars, Christine Tremarco, recently addressed the burning question during an appearance on Lorraine, but her answer might not be what hopeful viewers wanted to hear.

Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters star in ADOLESCENCE. The story of a 13 year old boy accused of murder and a town left asking – how could this happen? Four real-time, one-take episodes come to Netflix on 13 March. pic.twitter.com/6GUWPwk5q7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 24, 2025

A Brief Recap: What Adolescence is About

For those who haven’t yet dived into Adolescence, the series follows Jamie, a young boy arrested at gunpoint in his own home under suspicion of murdering a classmate.

What unfolds after is a series of tense events, including the unflinching look at his arrest, the investigation, his psychological evaluation, and the devastating ripple effect it has on his parents, played by Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco.

But what sets Adolescence apart isn’t just its hard-hitting narrative, it’s also a technical marvel. Each episode is shot in a continuous take, immersing the audience in the moment as events unfold in real time. It’s a bold stylistic choice that has earned the show widespread praise, not only for its execution but also for shining a light on how the toxic corners of the internet are influencing young boys today.

Will There Be a Sequel? Christine Tremarco Weighs In

Given the show’s impact, it’s no surprise fans are clamoring for more but according to Tremarco, it’s not looking likely.

When asked about a potential sequel, she said, “A couple of people have said that but maybe that’s a good thing because it leaves you thinking about maybe what would happen afterwards. But I think this is a one-off, I think it ends at episode four.”

No Twists, No Red Herrings! Just a Harrowing Story

If you’ve watched Adolescence, you know the show doesn’t indulge in crime drama cliches. It is devoid of last-minute twists, hidden culprits, dramatic rug-pulls and is just a straightforward, harrowing account of the events as they unfold.

The final moments are haunting with Jamie’s chilling interview with the psychologist (played by Erin Doherty) and his gut-wrenching phone call home, where he announces his decision to change his plea to guilty.

For those still holding out hope for more, the reality is a continuation would likely be a courtroom drama detailing Jamie’s sentencing. Either that, or the creators would have to start fresh with an entirely new narrative and cast.

The Intentional Ambiguity of Adolescence

The show’s co-writer and co-creator Jack Thorne explained that Adolescence never intended to spoon-feed the audience all the details. The single-take format means the story stays with Jamie’s immediate experience, keeping viewers locked in with no opportunity to cut away to external developments.This approach forces audiences to lean in, to speculate, to wrestle with the weight of what they’ve just witnessed.

Every second of Adolescence is bone-chilling. pic.twitter.com/0zZiWji3Zq — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2025

While some fans crave more, others argue that demanding a sequel misses the point.

The drama is available to stream on Netflix now.

