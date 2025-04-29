The third episode of the massively mounted post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us Season 2 premiered yesterday. Maintaining the positive feedback trend in line with the first two episodes, the episode, titled ‘The Path’, has also been received well by critics and fans. The expectations were sky-high, especially after the devastating events shown in Episode 2, yet the latest episode has delivered.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Reminds Us of Season 1’s Best-Reviewed Episode

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 has been directed by the BAFTA-winning filmmaker Peter Hoar. Interestingly, he also went behind the camera to direct a highly admired episode of the show’s opening season. Peter Hoar directed the third episode titled ‘Long, Long Time’ of The Last of Us Season 1. And it had received highly positive feedback from critics at the time of its release. Many critics even felt that ‘Long, Long Time’ was among the greatest TV episodes in the recent past.

Peter Hoar is the only guest director from Season 1 who has directed an episode in The Last of Us Season 2 as well. And like Season 1’s ‘Long, Long Time,’ ‘The Path’ too has an emotional undercurrent, which sets it apart from the usually brutal, fast-paced, and action-packed goings-on.

The Last of Us S2 E3 ‘The Path’ has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the episode’s IMDb rating is a bit on the lower side at 7.6/10, compared to an outstanding 9.4/10 user rating of the second episode.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

While the first season of the series was based on Naughty Dog’s extremely popular video game of the same name, Season 2 is based on The Last of Us Part II. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), are living with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming. But their relationship has deteriorated because of some issues. Besides Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

The Last of Us Feedback & OTT Platform

Overall, The Last of Us series holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 95% and an excellent IMDb user rating of 8.7/10. In India, the series is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

