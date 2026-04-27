Project Hail Mary has crossed two major milestones at the box office in its 6th three-day weekend – domestically and worldwide. It has surpassed Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office while crossing this major global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary crosses $300 million in North America

The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi flick collected a massive $13 million on its 6th 3-day weekend at the box office in North America. It is the biggest 6th weekend ever for March releases, only behind Zootopia’s $14.3 million. It still has a very strong presence in North America, as collections are down only 36.4% from last weekend despite Michael’s hype and the loss of 310 theaters. It has become the 2nd 2026 film to cross $300 million domestically and now stands at a domestic cume of $305.4 million. It is expected to earn $330- $350 million domestically during its run.

Crosses $600 million milestone worldwide

Project Hail Mary collected $12.2 million at the overseas box office on its 6th weekend. It declined 41.9% from last weekend, and despite the loss, IMAX has reached a $308 million international cume across 83 markets. Allied to the $305.4 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of the Ryan Gosling starrer is $613.4 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. The film is still tracking to earn $650 million to $720 million worldwide in its original run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $305.4 million

International – $308.0 million

Worldwide – $613.4 million

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning worldwide

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the last installment in the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible franchise. It underperformed at the box office, earning $598.8 million worldwide in its domestic run. Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has surpassed that collection, heading toward the $600 million milestone this weekend.

How does Project Hail Mary stack up against the Mission: Impossible movies worldwide

Mission: Impossible—Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation – $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.7 million Project Hail Mary – $613.3 million Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning – $595.56 million Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible – $457.7 million Mission: Impossible III – $398.5 million

Project Hail Mary has thus surpassed five movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Since it is tracking to earn between $650 million and $720 million worldwide, the film could beat the second-highest-grossing MI movie, Rogue Nation, which grossed $710.9 million. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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