The battle between which IP universe is the leading one is on and will be on till the very end of Earth. While Marvel vs DC has been the biggest battle that one can think of in the cinematic world, let us all thank (sarcastically) Mark Ruffalo aka the Majestic Hulk for ignoring another war just when there was enough fodder from the last one. It was recently when Mark had a few things to say about the Star Wars universe and not entirely positive. Turns out Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has decided to cryptically give him back.

Both under the Disney banner, The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star War universe are the biggest IPs the studio holds. Flourishing at God’s speed, they are churning out good content without making fans wait much. But there is always a healthy competition between them and looks like Mark Ruffalo and Ewan McGregor are a part of one now.

Most recently while talking about the Star Wars universe, Mark Ruffalo as per TMZ, had said, “if you watch Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time … But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.”

This hasn’t sat right with Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor who has decided to take a dig. Most recently when asked if he will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe if given a chance, he said, “I don’t know. I don’t know that I want to do that. Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It’s true. I love to direct. I’d like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another… I’m not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because in two years time you’ll be like, ‘You said you were never going to do this!’ But I’m not looking for it particularly.”

“That’s the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time,” Ewan McGregor said in the same panel, speaking about his experience with the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show. “I think it’s really cool that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much for the fan experience. They really want you to have a 100% experience the first time you see it, and if you’ve read that, and that leaked, and this came out, it’s just a bit of a shame isn’t it? It’s like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas Day,” Mc Gregor added.

