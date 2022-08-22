Johnny Depp has been struggling to amass love again in Hollywood after his legal drama with his ex-wife Amber Heard. There still is a lot going on despite the Virginia court pronouncing its verdict. While appeals have been made by both parties, it also leaves a lot of celebrities like Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Turner and Jason Momoa in doubt about their support and they choose to remain neutral.

Advertisement

As most know, recently JD fans through a crowdfund ended up unsealing documents from the court that were as huge as 6600 pages. The intention was to dig dirt on Amber Heard but what happened was otherwise. From texts with Marilyn Manson to revelations on erectile dysfunction and unprofessional behaviour on Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 sets, sensitive information was exposed.

Advertisement

Owing to the same, Johnny Depp’s post on victory after winning the trial against Amber Heard witnessed as many as 105 celebrities withdrawing their support by removing their likes from the post. The list includes Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Turner, Joey King, and Bella Hadid among others.

As most know, shortly after losing the trial, Amber Heard released an official statement and even declared that she is taking a break from social media. The Aquaman actress has refrained from posting anything since then despite being on vacation recently. It is now being said that the unsealed documents have led Johnny Depp to take a similar step.

As per a report by Geo TV, after glimpses of his concert with Jeff Beck, Johnny decided to take a break from social media amid the turmoil caused by the unsealed documents. His last post was almost a week ago and the actor even refrained from posting his first look from his upcoming French movie, Jeanne Du Barry.

Johnny Depp will be playing the role of King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Producer Weighs In On Why Tom Cruise’s Film Surpassed MCU & DC Biggies: “Sometimes You Want To See Something That’s Real”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram