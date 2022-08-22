English actor-producer Idris Elba lived through the tense environment after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera, reports Deadline.

“Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said on The Breakfast Club, quoted by Deadline. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.”

After not getting the part, Idris Elba said his daughter didn’t talk to him “for about three weeks.”

According to Deadline, it was producer Will Packer who had to give Isan the news that she wouldn’t be acting with her father as he sees her as his “little niece”. Packer gave props to Idris Elba for not going the route of nepotism and asking producers to put his daughter “through the ropes” in the audition process.

“He auditioned with her (and) he was very tough on her,” Packer added. “(Elba) said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, Will, trust the director,’ and she was very good, very close.”

Packer noted that “some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes don’t translate on screen.”

Idris Elba also gave props to his daughter for being “very gracious” about the process and for accompanying him to the film’s premiere. Packer is hopeful that everyone will “definitely be seeing” Isan in a film soon.

