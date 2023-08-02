American actress Carmen Electra is well known for her appearances in television shows like Baywatch and Singled Out. She became synonymous with sensuality and glamour. She also posed for Playboy magazine in 1996, becoming a Playmate and establishing herself as a s*x symbol.

The actress is also known for speaking her mind without mincing her words. She once revealed some steamy details about her s*x life with Dennis Rodman. They were briefly married from 1998 to 1999 and once had a wild time inside the Chicago Bulls’ practice facility.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2020, Carmen Electra discussed her relationship with Rodman following the release of “The Last Dance” documentary. The Hollywood star said that they had s*x all over the Bulls’ practice facility in Deerfield, Illinois.

“One day, when the Bulls had an off day from practising, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. He blindfolds me, and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, centre court,” Electra said.

“It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating popsicles from the fridge and pretty much-having s*x all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously, on the court. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra started dating in the middle of Rodman’s final campaign with the Chicago Bulls in 1998. Rodman requested an annulment nine days after the marriage, which took place in November of that year. They got back together a month later before finalising their divorce in 1999.

Despite getting divorced, Rodman and Electra would still see each other sometimes. Everything ended when they were detained in Miami in November 1999 on charges of misdemeanour violence.

