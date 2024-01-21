Indian Film Industry Report Card (1989-2023): Shah Rukh Khan Rules With 10 HGOTY Films (Delivering 5 Back To Back), Where Are Salman Khan & Aamir Khan?

Which Khan is the best among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry? We know that’s a subjective question, and the answer could vary depending on person to person. But what if we say we’ve some stats that might clarify a few things?
As per Wikipedia’s highest-grossing Indian movies (worldwide) from 1989 to 2023, we’ve data from 34 years, and let’s look at which actors from the Indian Film Industry own how many films in this list.
Before deep-diving into the facts, let’s take a look at the current scenario of the three Khans. 2023 has been the best for Shah Rukh Khan for delivering two back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan & Jawan, adding another successful film in Dunki.
Salman or Aamir?
Salman Khan got his last highest-grossing movie of the year (worldwide) in 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His Tiger Zinda hai did mind-blowing, but Baahubali 2 stole all of the Indian film industry’s ‘box office’ limelight from it. Similarly, Aamir Khan also got his last HGOTY (Highest-grosser of the year) back in 2016 with Dangal.
Check out the list:
1989 – Maine Pyar Kiya
1990 – Dil
1991 – Saajan
1992 – Beta
1993 – Aankhen
1994 – Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
1995 – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
1996 – Raja Hindustani
1997 – Dil To Pagal Hai
1998 – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
1999 – Hum Saath-Saath Hain
2000 – Mohabbatein
2001 – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
2002 – Devdas
2003 – Kal Ho Naa Ho
2004 – Veer-Zaara
2005 – No Entry
2006 – Dhoom 2
2007 – Om Shanti Om
2008 – Ghajini
2009 – 3 ldiots
2010 – Enthiran
2011 – Bodyguard
2012 – Ek Tha Tiger
2013 – Dhoom 3
2014 – PK
2015 – Bajrangi Bhaijaan
2016 – Dangal
2017 – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
2018 – 2.0
2019 – War
2020 – Tanhaji
2021 – Pushpa: The Rise
2022 – RRR
2023 – Jawan
Now that all of you know the films, let’s take a look at the interesting facts:
Shah Rukh Khan leads the pack with 10 HGOTYs, and Salman Khan comes close second, owning 8 films. Aamir Khan has 7 films, and the rest of them have one/two each. Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to give 5 HGOTYs in a row. Akshay Kumar hasn’t given even one HGOTY.
Below is the actor-wise breakdown (Indian film industry):
Salman Khan – 8
Aamir Khan – 7
Shah Rukh Khan – 10
Anil Kapoor – 1
Govinda – 1
Hrithik Roshan – 2
Rajinikanth – 2
Prabhas/Ram Charan -1
Allu Arjun – 1
Ajay Devgn – 1
Jr NTR/Ram Charan – 1
