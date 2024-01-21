Indian Film Industry Report Card (1989-2023): Shah Rukh Khan Rules With 10 HGOTY Films (Delivering 5 Back To Back), Where Are Salman Khan & Aamir Khan?

Which Khan is the best among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry? We know that’s a subjective question, and the answer could vary depending on person to person. But what if we say we’ve some stats that might clarify a few things?

As per Wikipedia’s highest-grossing Indian movies (worldwide) from 1989 to 2023, we’ve data from 34 years, and let’s look at which actors from the Indian Film Industry own how many films in this list.

Before deep-diving into the facts, let’s take a look at the current scenario of the three Khans. 2023 has been the best for Shah Rukh Khan for delivering two back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan & Jawan, adding another successful film in Dunki.

Salman or Aamir?

Salman Khan got his last highest-grossing movie of the year (worldwide) in 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His Tiger Zinda hai did mind-blowing, but Baahubali 2 stole all of the Indian film industry’s ‘box office’ limelight from it. Similarly, Aamir Khan also got his last HGOTY (Highest-grosser of the year) back in 2016 with Dangal.

Check out the list:

1989 – Maine Pyar Kiya

1990 – Dil

1991 – Saajan

1992 – Beta

1993 – Aankhen

1994 – Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

1995 – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

1996 – Raja Hindustani

1997 – Dil To Pagal Hai

1998 – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

1999 – Hum Saath-Saath Hain

2000 – Mohabbatein

2001 – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2002 – Devdas

2003 – Kal Ho Naa Ho

2004 – Veer-Zaara

2005 – No Entry

2006 – Dhoom 2

2007 – Om Shanti Om

2008 – Ghajini

2009 – 3 ldiots

2010 – Enthiran

2011 – Bodyguard

2012 – Ek Tha Tiger

2013 – Dhoom 3

2014 – PK

2015 – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

2016 – Dangal

2017 – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

2018 – 2.0

2019 – War

2020 – Tanhaji

2021 – Pushpa: The Rise

2022 – RRR

2023 – Jawan

Now that all of you know the films, let’s take a look at the interesting facts:

Shah Rukh Khan leads the pack with 10 HGOTYs, and Salman Khan comes close second, owning 8 films. Aamir Khan has 7 films, and the rest of them have one/two each. Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to give 5 HGOTYs in a row. Akshay Kumar hasn’t given even one HGOTY.

Below is the actor-wise breakdown (Indian film industry):

Salman Khan – 8

Aamir Khan – 7

Shah Rukh Khan – 10

Anil Kapoor – 1

Govinda – 1

Hrithik Roshan – 2

Rajinikanth – 2

Prabhas/Ram Charan -1

Allu Arjun – 1

Ajay Devgn – 1

Jr NTR/Ram Charan – 1

