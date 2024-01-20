With five days to go, the makers of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter finally opened their advance booking, and fans have already started booking tickets like hotcakes. As early as 6.30 am, shows have also been added with more theatres to add more of them.

Fighter has a brilliant chance to not only open big but also have a long shelf life because, since Animal (which was released on December 1st), there hasn’t been any big film attracting a huge crowd. Dunki & Salaar didn’t live up to the expectations; HanuMan is doing well but on the lower level.

The fighter trailer has created positive buzz & if the content is good, the film has every chance of scoring amazing numbers at the box office. The initial response to its advance booking is very good, considering it opened just today.

Crosses the 1 crore mark in a few hours!

Ranging from selling 1.5-2.5K tickets every hour since morning online, Fighter advance booking will only witness a good bump from here. It has already clocked 1 crore gross (without block tickets) in tickets sold, which is huge considering it’s just been a few hours, and there are still five days to go.

Below are the details of the major films’ advance booking reports five days before their release:

Animal: 3.53 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

gross (excluding blocked seats) Tiger 3: 6.95 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

gross (excluding blocked seats) Jawan: 8.13 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

gross (excluding blocked seats) Pathaan: 2 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

gross (excluding blocked seats) Brahmastra: 2.55 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

(excluding blocked seats) Gadar 2: 3.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats)

It could fly high in the sky!

But, apart from Pathaan, all of the above films had their advance booking open way before Fighter. Considering the same, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer, has started on a very good note. It would be interesting to see how big a jump it would take from here till its release on 25th January.

More about Fighter!

Fighter is an aerial action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with Hrithik Roshan on Bang Bang and War. Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, who leads the mission and seeks revenge for the loss of his comrade. Deepika Padukone plays Minal Rathore, aka Minni, a helicopter expert and Patty’s love interest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan Takes The Republic Day Total To 2300+ Crore, Eyeing Mammoth Targets From 543.22 Crore Lifetime Collection To 55 Crore Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News