It was a good first week for HanuMan (Hindi), as 22.92 crores came in. This is a healthy number for a mid-budget film, especially since we are talking about a dubbed version here. Last year was quite poor for south dubbed releases, and most of the biggest of the films also couldn’t garner these kinds of numbers. All of these were masala affairs and also routine south action films. However, HanuMan has a more pan-India appeal, even from the treatment perspective, and that has worked well with the audiences.

The film grew quite well over the weekend and then had a very good Monday as well. However, there was a bit of fall that kept happening from Tuesday to Thursday, which was avoidable.

In fact, on Thursday the film went below the 2 crores mark for the first time and closed at 1.90 crores. This isn’t alarming although, and the film is still on its way to becoming a hit. That said, this is the kind of trend that separates a film from becoming just a success to emerging as a superhit or a blockbuster.

Today, the collections would be on the same lines as yesterday, though it has to be seen whether the numbers would be similar, lesser, or greater than opening day collections of 2.15 crores. Whatever turns out to be the case, it won’t be too far away, and then from that point in the crucial jump over Saturday and Sunday would be the deciding factor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Merry Christmas Box Office Update (After 7 Days): Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif Starrer To Wrap Up Its Run Below 25 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News