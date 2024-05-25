The internet has been abuzz with rumors of Hardik Pandya & wife Natasa Stankovic’s separation. The rumors started circulating after some fans noticed that Natasa had deleted pictures of Hardik from her profile and even dropped the Pandya surname. New reports suggest that if the divorce is finalized and the couple does separate, a massive chunk of Hardik Pandya’s property will go to Natasa Stankovic. Here’s everything we know about the wild rumors.

Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder for India, appears to be having a difficult season, particularly since he took over as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in place of Hitman Rohit Sharma. In addition to facing taunts from the crowd for replacing Rohit, he was criticized for his subpar play and captaincy, which ultimately contributed to MI’s collapse.

In addition to the IPL 2024 defeat, it appears that he is now facing difficulties in his personal life. There are rumors that Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian actress and Pandya‘s wife, has filed for divorce. The couple has recently been going through a difficult period in their marriage.

For a few weeks, there have been rumors that their marriage has experienced problems. It’s interesting to note that during this IPL season, Natasa, who frequently went with him to matches, has also been noticeably absent.

Also, it has been a while since they last shared anything about one another on social media. The last time Hardik Pandya shared a photo of himself with Natasa and his son was Valentine’s Day. In contrast to last year, Hardik likewise didn’t post a birthday wish or anything on her birthday.

Rumors are circulating that the divorce has been finalized and that Natasa will be leaving with about 70% of Pandya’s property. While no official source or partial has been able to confirm the integrity of the reports, social media is ablaze with rumors that 70% of Pandya’s assets would be given to Natasa following their divorce.

Nevertheless, Hardik and Natasa have not commented on the reports. Amidst all the rumors, Natasa shared several pictures of herself doing self-care with her son Agastya.

