Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck starrer Deep Water is a psychological thriller with a complicated theme. The film also featured Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in a supporting role. It featured several passionate scenes, but the one where Ana de Armas and Elordi make love is the highlight and is still discussed online. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, Ben and Ana dated each other before breaking up in January 2021. They started dating in 2020 and were together for ten months. The film began production in 2019, and they probably started dating after that. It was directed by Adrian Lyne, who returned to filmmaking after 20 years of absence. His last film before that was Unfaithful.

The scene we are talking of is when Ana de Armas’ character Melinda gets playful in the car with her lover Charlie, played by Jacob Elordi. Melinda and Ben Affleck‘s character, Vic, are in an open marriage, and Melinda gets to be with her lovers while continuing her marriage with Vic. In the scene, Melinda plays with herself and then goes on to tease Charlie and then continues to pleasure him in the movie, increasing the hotness level of the scene. They eventually make love, but that is not shown on camera.

Ana de Armas is a talented actress who has gained recognition in the last few years. She has appeared in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out and even played a Bond girl in Daniel Craig‘s No Time to Die. She raised the temperature of the scene in Deep Water with sensuous and seductive expressions. Jacob Elordi gave her enough support to elevate the oomph in that sequence with his expressions as well.

More about Deep Water –

Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, and Jacob Elordi, is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name. The official synopsis reads, “A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

The movie is available on Prime Video. For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

