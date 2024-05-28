Ryan Phillippe was seemingly feeling nostalgic on Monday, May 27, when he took to Instagram Story to share a photo of him and his ex-wife Resse posing together.

In the photo, the actor fondly reminisced about the time they posed together for the picture in the late 1990s, writing, “We were hot and drenched in late ’90s angst. Such a cooler time than today.”

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who met on the “Cruel Intentions” set in 1997, were arguably the most talked-about couple in the noughties. The couple, who got engaged 12 months later, tied the knot in 1999, and welcomed two children, Ava (now 23) and Deacon (now 19), during their marriage.

Take A Look:

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shocked the world after announcing their split in October 2006 after seven years of marriage. Witherspoon filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, a representative for the former couple said: “We are saddened to announce that Reese and Ryan have decided to formally separate. They remain committed to their family and we ask that you please respect their privacy and the safety of their children at this time.”

In a 2011 Elle interview, Reese Witherspoon provided brief insight into the breakup, saying, “I was so, so young, I was, like, ridiculously young. I learnt a lot, though. It was an excellent opportunity for me to really find out what it means to be a partner and to be in a marriage.” She added, “You can’t say, ‘I don’t want to talk about that’. You just can’t. You’ve got to talk about it all.”

Must Read: Brandt Is Back? Jeremy Renner Teases Mission: Impossible Return After Scheduling Hiatus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News