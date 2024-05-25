Brad Pitt’s Kids Separate Themselves From Their Father, Choose Angelina Jolie’s Side By Dropping Father's Last Name [Reports]

Things are getting worse between Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie as their kids have finally chosen a side. For a couple of years now, the divorce settlement between Jolie and Pitt has made multiple headlines with allegations of violence and negligence at the end of it. Fans around the world have wondered about Jolie & Pitt’s kids and where they stand amongst all of this. Now, it seems like the kids want nothing to do with Brad Pitt, as another one of their kids abandons the Pitt surname.

The legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie regarding their French winery, Chateau Miraval, has escalated and caused various divisions within the family. Even though the couple has been at odds for a while, their children are probably suffering more than they are.

The ex-couple is still battling for custody of their six children as well as other property division issues, and the staff is becoming more repulsive by the day.

For those who don’t know, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for a while before getting married in 2014. However, their marriage had a difficult period in 2016 following Brad’s purported physical outburst on Jolie during a flight. The ex-couple is embroiled in a bitter legal battle over their kids’ custody and joint winery. Angelina and Brad’s family comprises six children: three adopted (Maddox, Zahara, and Pax Thien) and three biological (Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne).

The six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bear the brunt of their parents’ highly publicized lives. And the public backlash continues. Their third child, Vivienne, recently omitted her father’s last name from her name. According to a report from InTouchWeekly, the teenager’s name appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the credits of the musical The Outsiders.

In the past, Zahara and Shiloh, Vivienne’s siblings, abandoned the “Pitt” surname and made it apparent where they stood on their parents’ disagreement. According to a reliable source close to Brad, he believes Jolie is solely to blame for this since he overheard one of his employees encouraging the kids to rebel against their father.

Brad Pitt is said to have met his children “regularly,” despite not having been pictured with them in a while. In February, a source told InTouch that Pitt was trying to mend their relationship. But the new bend in the road seems to say more about the division between Jolie and Pitt’s shared children than words can.

Jolie has alleged a pattern of physical abuse from Pitt in the court filings. A lot of damaging and incriminating allegations have been made in court filings.

