Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Replaces Elizabeth Debicki In The Night Manager Season 2, Diego Calva Also Joins The Cast

Eight years after The Night Manager premiered, work has begun on the second season of the hit thriller series. The show has now made an exciting addition to its ensemble, casting actress Camila Morrone in a prominent role for the new season.

Morrone will reportedly replace The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, who played Jed in the first instalment. The 26-year-old actress is known for starring in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six and grabbed the limelight for her former relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Another actor who is joining the cast is Narcos: Mexico star Diego Calva.

Camila Morrone and Diego Calva Join the Cast of The Night Manager Season 2

While the details about Camila Morrone’s character in The Night Manager season 2 have been kept under wraps, she is said to star in a major role. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki Marshall, who starred as Jed Marshall, Jonathan Pine’s secret lover in the debut season, is not expected to return to the show.

Morrone gained fame as a Victoria’s Secret model and ventured into acting with films like Valley Girl, Death Wish, Mickey and the Bear, and Never Goin’ Back. In 2023, she played the role of Camila Alvarez-Dunne in the musical drama series Daisy Jones & the Six, earning a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Apart from her professional work, Morrone also made news for her personal life as she dated Leonardo DiCaprio for five years before the couple split in 2022.

Diego Calva also joins The Night Manager season 2 in a lead role. The Mexican actor is famous for his performance as Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. He has also appeared in films like City of Dreams, Bird Box Barcelona, and Babylon.

Tom Hiddleston Returns as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2

Series star Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, a former army man working at a hotel. The second season picks up eight years after the events of the first one, which followed Pien infiltrating the inner circle of illegal arms dealer Richard Roper and going against him.

Based on John le Carré’s eponymous novel, the first season premiered on the BBC and AMC in 2016 and won several accolades, including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards. Series creator David Farr is writing the second season, with Georgi Banks-Davies attached as the director. The filming for the project will begin later this year.

The Night Manager Season 2 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Prime Video in all other countries, but the release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, a third season has also already been ordered.

