He-Man Live-Action Film: All the Updates We Have So Far About 'Masters Of The Universe'

After years of delay, the live-action Masters of the Universe film is now back on track. The Mattel film revolves around the superhero He-Man and is based on the 1983 animated series He-Man & Masters Of The Universe.

The film is all set to be distributed by Amazon MGM, after being passed on by Sony and Netflix. So far, the makers have locked the release date of the film and have found the perfect actor to play the leading superhero. Here are all the updates you need about the live-action Masters of the Universe film.

Masters of the Universe Film to be Released on This Date

Masters of the Universe will be hitting the theatres worldwide on June 5, 2026. The date was announced by Amazon MGM in early May 2024. The movie will finally see the light of the day after being in development for around two decades. The project was first pitched to Warner Bros. and eventually went to Sony before finding a home at Netflix. However, Netflix pulled the plug on the deal owing to budget issues in 2023, after which Amazon MGM came on board.

Nicholas Galitzine to Star as He-Man in Masters of the Universe

Amazon MGM has confirmed that Nicholas Galitzine will be essaying the role of He-Man. The actor is hot property right now, after having two back-to-back successes at Amazon with the romantic comedies Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You. Galitzine is also known for his work in the films Purple Hearts, High Strung, and Handsome Devil.

Travis Knight is at the helm of the project, having previously directed Transformers: Bumblebee and the stop-motion animated movie Kubo and the Two Strings. Since 2007, numerous directors had been in talks to work on the film, including John Stevenson, McG, Aaron and Adam Nee, and Jon M. Chu; however, the opportunity finally landed in Knight’s lap.

The script of Masters of the Universe is written by Chris Butler, a frequent collaborator with Knight. The earlier drafts were penned by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. The movie is going to be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists and Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films.

Masters of the Universe Pits He-Man Against Supervillain Skeletor

The film is based on Mattel’s Masters of the Universe figurines that were launched in 1982. It tells the story of 9-year-old Prince Adam, who belongs to the planet of Eternia and crashes on Earth in a spaceship, losing his only way home: his Magical Sword. After finding the sword almost two decades later, Adam travels through space to get back to his home planet and protect it from the evil forces of the supervillain Skeletor. But as he embarks on the mission, Adam is needed to unravel the mysteries of his past and become the most powerful man in the universe: He-Man.

