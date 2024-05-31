The highly anticipated second season of AMC’s Mayfair Witches has finally gotten a release window. The update was awaited for a long time, as it has already been more than a year since the first season of the supernatural thriller drama wrapped up.

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Mayfair Witches follows neurosurgeon Dr Rowan Fielding, who reconnects with her heritage after finding out that she belongs to a family of powerful witches who has been haunted by an evil spirit for generations.

AMC Sets Release Window for Mayfair Witches Season 2

The network has confirmed that Mayfair Witches Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2025, marking a two-year gap between the two seasons. So, unfortunately, there is still a long wait before we can watch Dr. Rowan in action again. The exact release date remains to be confirmed.

The announcement was made via a teaser focusing on Anne Rice’s shared Immortal Universe, which also includes AMC’s gothic horror series Interview with the Vampire. ‘The legacy continues,’ reads the caption with the teaser, which also has the message: ‘Embrace the Darkness.’

Check out the clip below:

Mayfair Witches Season 2 will Follow Up on Lasher’s Rebirth

The new season will follow up on the events of the first season’s finale, which showed a pregnant Rowan giving birth to a baby that is revealed to be a reborn Lasher. AMC had earlier hinted that Rowan is not going to be the only key witch in the show going forward, which means there might be another Mayfair witch. In the second book of Anne Rice’s novel series, on which the show is based, witch Mona Mayfair appears in a prominent role. The show might also head in the same direction, although the official plot is yet to be confirmed.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Has Some New Additions to the Cast

Audiences will get to see some new faces in the upcoming season as Ben Feldman has been cast in the role of Sam Larkin, Rowan’s ex-boyfriend and the CEO of a genetics company. Alyssa Jirrels is going to play Moira Mayfair, Rowan’s cousin and a mind reader. Additionally, Ted Levine will appear as the manipulator Julien Mayfair, and Thora Birch will play Gifford Mayfair, a tarot card reader.

Meanwhile, the actors who are reprising their roles in the new season include Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, Jack Huston as Lasher, Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, and Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair.

