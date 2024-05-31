All America's Got Talent Winners, And Where Are They Now?

Since its premiere in 2006, America’s Got Talent has featured innumerable memorable acts that have stayed with the audience. The reality series is currently in its 19th season and continues to captivate viewers with its display of remarkable talents.

Over the last two decades, there have been 18 performers who dodged the red buzzer, earned the golden buzzer, and impressed the judges and audiences to win the coveted trophy. So, what are all the winners of America’s Got Talent up to now? Here are all the deets.

Season 1: Bianca Ryan, Singer

Singer Bianca Ryan was only 11 when she won the inaugural season of AGT in 2006, mesmerizing everyone with her voice. She went on to release a self-titled studio album before her career was hampered due to a paralyzed vocal cord and multiple vocal surgeries. The singer then returned and released the EP The Reintroduction, Pt. 1 in 2019.

Season 2: Terry Fator, Ventriloquist

With his impeccable coming timing, singing, and ventriloquism, Terry Fator won the second season. He then continued to have stage shows and got his residency at Mirage Las Vegas from 2009 to 2020. Since 2021, he has performed at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino and is now counted among the world’s highest-paid comedians.

Season 3: Neal E. Boyd, Opera Singer

The third season’s winner, Neal E. Boyd, won over the judges and audience with his powerful and emotive renditions of classic opera pieces. After releasing his debut album, My American Dream, Boyd entered politics. The singer sadly passed away in 2018 due to heart and kidney failure at the age of 42.

Season 4: Kevin Skinner, Singer/Guitarist

Country singer and guitarist bagged the winner’s title with his heartfelt performances and humble personality. Following his victory, he released his debut album, Long Ride, in 2010. In 2014, Skinner made news when he went missing following mental health struggles but was eventually found. He has stayed away from the limelight ever since.

Season 5: Michael Grimm, Singer/Guitarist

Michael Grimm impressed the judges on the show with his soulful renditions of Michael Bolton’s When a Man Loves a Woman, and Cindy Walker’s You Don’t Know Me. Since his win, he has released multiple albums, beginning with a self-titled in 2011. Grimm also embarked on the debut America’s Got Talent Tour in 2010.

Season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Jazz Singer

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. had a rags-to-riches journey with his talent, winning AGT and a $1 million prize in 2011. He has since launched four albums and got to headline his show in Las Vegas. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. continues to perform across the country and participates in various charitable activities.

Season 7: Olate Dogs, Dog Tricks

After a streak of singers as winners, Olate Dogs broke the trend and took home the AGT trophy in 2012. The father-son duo of Richard and Nicholas Olate captivated the audiences with their dogs performing acrobatic tricks and dancing. After the show, they continued to tour the country and even performed at the NBA halftime. The father and son have been keeping a low profile since 2018.

Season 8: Kenichi Ebina, Dancer

Kenichi Ebina impressed everyone with his “dance-ish” performances that combined storytelling with stunning choreography, which won him the eighth season. He then continued to perform worldwide and remains active in the entertainment industry, collaborating with productions as a choreographer and artistic director.

Season 9: Mat Franco, Magician

Mat Franco became the first magician to win the show with his charismatic performances and creative magic routines. In 2015, he launched his show, Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly, at The LINQ Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In 2020, he signed a 5-year extension deal for his residency and continues to attract audiences in Vegas.

Season 10: Paul Zerdin, Ventriloquist

Zerdin’s performances in the show featured a mix of traditional ventriloquism and modern comedic elements, becoming a favourite among audiences. Since his AGT victory, Zerdin has continued to tour and perform internationally, headlining his show, Paul Zerdin: Mouthing Off, in Las Vegas.

Season 11: Grace VanderWaal, Singer/Ukulelist

Grace VanderWaal remains one of the youngest champions of AGT (aged 12) and became the first female winner since Bianca Ryan in the debut season. She has released one studio album and two EPs so far and has won several accolades, including a Teen Choice Award and two Radio Disney Music Awards. In 2020, VanderWaal ventured into acting by starring in the lead role in the Disney+ film Stargirl and reprised her role in its 2022 sequel.

Season 12: Darci Lynne, Ventriloquist

Another young winner on the list, Darci Lynne, was 12 when she was declared the winner of America’s Got Talent. She blended her impressive ventriloquism, comedy, and singing skills to bag the title. Since her AGT triumph, Darci has embarked on several national tours, released a holiday special, and made numerous television appearances. In 2022, she made her film debut with the musical drama A Cowgirl’s Song.

Season 13: Shin Lim, Magician

With his jaw-dropping display of card manipulation and stunning visual effects, Shin Lim became the second magician to win the show. Immediately after the show’s conclusion, he was invited to participate in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which includes finalists and winners from earlier AGT seasons and the global Got Talent franchise. Lim also ended up winning that series and launched his residency show at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Season 14: Kodi Lee, Singer/Pianist

Kodi Lee made history in 2019 by becoming the first blind and autistic person to win AGT. Lee shot to wide fame with his heart-touching vocals and extraordinary musical abilities. From January to May 2024, he headlined the America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live show at Luxor Hotel, Las Vegas.

Season 15: Brandon Leake, Spoken Word Poet

Brandon Leake brought a fresh perspective to AGT, becoming the first-ever Spoken Word Poet to participate in the show. He impacted everyone with his powerful performances that tackled themes of social justice, mental health, and personal struggles. Following his win, he launched a poetry collection titled Unraveling and performed at AGT’s Vegas residency.

Season 16: Dustin Tavella, Magician

Dustin Tavella won the AGT trophy with magical performances featuring interactive illusions and personal narratives. He then headlined his show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and currently performs his Now I See show at the Reza Live Theatre in Branson, Missouri.

Season 17: The Mayyas, Dance Group

The Mayyas are an all-female alternative precision dance group from Lebanon that wooed the audience with their synchronized moves. After their victory, the group got to perform with Beyoncé at the opening ceremony of the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, a luxury resort in the UAE.

Season 18: Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, Dog Tricks

Professional dog trainer Adrian Stoica entered the show with his canine partner, Hurricane, and the duo enchanted the audience with their unique and impressive routines. The two then participated in the AGT spin-off, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, in 2024 but were eliminated in the semi-finals.

