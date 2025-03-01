Sunil Dutt and Nargis were one of Bollywood’s most iconic real-life couples, known for their legendary love story, successful film careers, and contributions to Indian cinema and society. The Mother India actress passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer, leaving a big void in Dutt’s life. The legendary actor once opened up about how life was for him after the death of his beloved wife passed away. Keep scrolling for the deets.

They met on the sets of Mother India, where he played her son. During the shoot, a fire broke out on set, and Dutt bravely saved the actress from the flames, suffering burns in the process. This heroic act deepened their bond, and Nargis fell in love with him. They tied the knot in 1958 and have three kids, including Sanjay Dutt, an established actor in the Indian film industry.

Sunil Dutt dedicated much of his life to philanthropy, especially cancer awareness, through the Nargis Dutt Foundation. Their story remains an inspiration—a mix of Bollywood romance, real-life heroism, and unwavering commitment. However, it was not easy for Sunil to deal with the death of his wife. As per Hindustan Times, he once opened up about life after Nargis passed away in an interview with Tabassum, aka Kiran Bala Sachdev.

Dutt said, “Main kuchh keh nahi sakta iske baare me. Kya hai ki insaan sochta hai ki kisi ke jaane ke baad shayad wo jee nahi payega. Magar pata nahi kaise jee pate hain log. Main ye socha karta tha aur ab main khud jee raha hoon.”

He continued, “Jo meri zindagi is waqt chal rahi hai, Mother India ka gaana kabhi kabhi bohot yaad aata hai, jo inhone hi gaya tha.” Sunil Dutt seemingly spoke about the song Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain Toh Jeena Padega from Mother India.

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005, leaving a legacy of cinema, service, and timeless love.

