Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s Breakup Was ‘Messy & ‘Ugly’; Insder Reveals The Actual Reason For The Breakup

Another Bigg Boss Love story bites the dust. After Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khuaran’s love story was a reel-to-real movie for reality show fans. Fans felt heartbroken when reports revealed that the two had broken up after years of dating. Both Himanshi and Asim stayed quiet about the falling out of the relationship, only posting cryptic things here and there. But an insider is now spilling all the details about their breakup, revealing that the two parted ways because of religious differences and their breakup was ‘messy.’

Months after their breakup, an insider reveals details about ex-couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. According to a source close to Bigg Boss, 13 stars recently told Hindustan Times that the two split due to religious differences. The source asserted that Himanshi avoids discussing the matter because she is “sensitive” to it.

The alleged source claimed, “It was quite messy. The reason was their religion, which got ugly in the end. Himanshi is still very sensitive about that matter and avoids talking about it. She didn’t even react to his mystery girl pic. It took her a while to move on,”

The insider also added that they believed a reconciliation between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana was unlikely because Khurana does not want to open up that chapter again. They continued, “She doesn’t want to get back with him again. There is no turning back, and even if she decides to get involved with someone romantically in the future, it will not be Asim.”

Sharing more details about the breakup from Himanshi’s angle, the source revealed that the singer-actress intended to stay single for a bit. “She wants to stay single presently and focus on work now. Himanshi has signed an OTT film and is working on it right now. It is her top priority currently. The aim is to do better professionally, and dating can happen later,” the insider added.

After meeting in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love. They had been together for four years before officially separating in December 2023.

Himanshi finally broke her silence about the breakup and said, “YES, we are not together anymore; all the time we have spent together has been great, but our togetherness has come to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great, and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy.”

On the work front, Asim Riaz has been making headlines for his stint in the upcoming new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Himanshi will be seen in a new web series that has yet to be released.

