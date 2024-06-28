Television Diva and beloved actress Hina Khan shared some heartbreaking updates with her fans today. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress dropped the bombshell that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Hina is known for her fierceness; she never has a back-down attitude and continues to star in projects of different genres. She recently made her big Punjabi film debut opposite Gippy Grewal. Khan revealed the diagnosis as she went ahead and addressed certain rumors about herself. Hina Khan also explained that her treatment had begun, and she was determined to recover fully.

The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up posted a lengthy update to her Instagram account, and fans were stunned to learn that Hina had been going through such major personal struggles. A few weeks ago, Hina Khan was spotted on several red carpets.

In her Instagram post, Hina Khan wrote, “Hello, Everyone. To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,”

Hina then requested that people understand her need for privacy, and she also thanked the fans for all the years of love. She continued, “I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love.”

Fans and friends from the industry showed their love and support in the comments. “U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing ❤️,” wrote Rashami Desai. Ankita Lokhande also commented, “Hina u r stronger than this that’s it, girl!!! This shall, too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away ❤️ God bless you.”

Hina Khan is known for her long stint as Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then, the actress has transcended genre boundaries and worked across multiple platforms. Here’s wishing the ‘Sher Khan’ a speedy recovery!

