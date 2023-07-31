Actors face numerous challenges in film and TV productions, including weather, technical issues and long working hours, which impact their physical and mental well-being.

Recently, popular actor Hina Khan shared her insights on the struggles that actors frequently face during shoots. Through a candid post on her social media account, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her shoot location and captioned it with heartfelt words about how actors persevere despite the numerous hardships they face on set. Hina Khan highlighted the resilience and determination it takes for actors to keep pushing forward, maintaining their passion for acting amidst adversity. It is their unwavering courage that keeps their spirits high, reinforcing the notion that “embrace the struggle, and the show must always go on.”

“Every job has its challenges and acting is no exception. Whether braving the bitter cold, relentless rain, or sweltering heatwaves, we’re always expected to bring our A game. From dehydration, sweat-induced skin challenges, to the peril of heatstrokes, away from our families, dealing with so much shit at once and taking it all in stride. We persevere, The show must go on – an enduring testament every actor must live by. Embrace the struggle and let your performance shine. #ActorLife #TheShowMust Go On #unstoppable,” Hina Khan’s post further added.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to make her debut in Punjabi cinema, starring alongside one of Punjab’s leading superstars, Gippy Grewal, in the film titled “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” The announcement has generated excitement among her fans, who are eagerly waiting to see her showcase her acting prowess in a different language and explore the vibrant world of Punjabi cinema.

While the anticipation for Hina Khan’s Punjabi film debut grows, the release date and plot of “Shinda Shinda No Papa” remain under wraps. Nevertheless, her venture into new territories reflects her versatility as an actor and her willingness to embrace novel challenges in her career.

