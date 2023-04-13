Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her powerpack appearance on Bigg Boss season 13. The diva entered the house as a wild card contestant, but due to her distinctive aura, she gained immense popularity, after which she didn’t turn and served a bunch of music videos and her stints as the lead actress in hit Punjabi films like Shava Ni Girdhari Laal and 2 Bol are praised by all. She is constantly active on social media and always puts forth her views on anything happening wrong in society.

Being an animal lover, Himanshi can’t tolerate any violence and harassment against animals. She recently shared a story on her Instagram account regarding an incident which took place in Ludhiana. In the video, a few people killed a dog by mercilessly throttling him. Seeing this, she just couldn’t resist herself to share among all the animal lovers to wake up and speak against these cruel people in society.

Himanshi Khurana took to her official Twitter and tweeted, “Can we expect a proper law for animals, for their safety, for their lives or we are only tend to shoot for magazine cover pages to “save them” for our PR activities. #petaindia @pfaindia “ She tagged organizations like Peta India and People For Animals India which work against the people who harass and torture the animals, and works for the betterment of the animals. Himanshi also appeals to the Government to take strict actions against these people, to have a proper law for their safety.

Take A Look:

Can we expect a proper law for animals, for their safety, for their lives or we are only tend to shoot for magazines cover pages to “save them” for our PR activities. #petaindia @pfaindia — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana is looking forward to some actions being taken against them and more people raising their voices against these people. She is busy wrapping up her shoots for her upcoming flick, “Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne,” whose release date has still not been announced.

