It’s a new day, and we’re back with some interesting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trivia! Over the years, the show has built its loyal fan base and secured a cult status among all Indian sitcoms. TMKOC is an emotion for its devoted viewers, and they are always ready to learn something exciting or lesser-known fact about the show. For such loyal fans, today, we’ll share an interesting trivia about Tanmay Vekaria, who essays one of the important characters in the show.

For those who don’t know, Tanmay has been associated with TMKOC for a long time. During the initial years, he was seen playing different characters, which had limited screen time. In 2011, he was introduced to the show as a full-time character as Bagheshwar Daddu Undhaiwala, aka Bagha. He plays the nephew of Natu Kaka.

In one of our trivial stories, we shared how Disha Vakani’s real-life father, Bhim Vakani, once appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Similarly, Tanmay Vekaria’s father, Arvind Vekaria, was seen in TMKOC. For those who aren’t aware, he is a Gujarati film and theatre actor.

Do you remember the storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where Bhide becomes the victim of online fraud? Yes, Arvind Vekaria made his appearance during this storyline. In one of the episodes, Bhide needs urgent money, so he decides to mortgage his wife Madhvi’s jewelry. Later, the jeweler dupes Bhide. The man who played the jeweler was none other than Tanmay Vekaria’s father.

Below is the video featuring Tanmay Vekaria’s father (skip to 4.35 minutes to spot Arvind Vekaria):

We bet many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans weren’t aware of it!

Lately, the show has garnered eyeballs during the storyline of Tapu and Sonu’s marriage. While the duo didn’t marry, the storyline received highly mixed reactions from fans. As both are best friends from their childhood, many fans weren’t pleased to learn about the wedding plot.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Adolescence Creates History On Netflix, Smashes Over 60 Million Views To Be The Numero Uno!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News