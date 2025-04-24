Thudarum is all set for its big release tomorrow. After two recent successes in the form of Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, Mollywood will be hoping for another winning affair at the Indian box office, and so far, the film has been on the right track. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, it aims to have a good start. So, after L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal is again looking forward to setting the cash registers ringing. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The Malayalam crime drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, will release on April 25. It also features Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and others in key roles. It marks Laletan’s 360th film in his career. Thus, it had a working title ‘L360’. The film has things working in its favor, thus creating a favorable atmosphere around itself.

Last month, Thudarum’s trailer was unveiled online. It received a decent response from viewers, thus building some interest around the film. It managed to create awareness about itself and build some momentum, which was reflected in the advance booking. In Kerala alone, the film has crossed ticket sales worth 2 crore gross, hinting at a healthy start.

Along with the trailer and encouraging advance booking, another thing working in favor of Thudarum is that Mohanlal is returning to the big screen after the blast of L2: Empuraan. Empuraan was released on March 27 and smashed a historic start. The halo effect of the magnum opus will positively impact Mohanlal’s next.

Thudarum is enjoying a good buzz on the ground level, and considering the favorable factors, it is likely to earn 4-5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, Mohanlal aims to score his fourth-biggest opening in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Mohanlal’s post-COVID films (in descending order):

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores

Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 6.37 crores

Malaikottai Vaaliban – 5.65 crores

Aaraattu – 3.62 crores

Barroz – 3.45 crores

Neru – 2.8 crores

Monster – 1.8 crores

Alone – 45 lakh

