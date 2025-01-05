Sooraj Pancholi is the son of Bollywood veteran Aditya Pancholi and an actor himself. He debuted with the film Hero and then starred in 2019’s Sattelite Shankar. Since then, Pancholi has worked in a few films, including 2021’s Time to Dance. After a long hiatus, Sooraj Pancholi is reportedly set to headline a historical biopic that promises to bring the forgotten tales of the 14th century to life.

The film will narrate the life of an unsung hero who played a pivotal role during a critical chapter in Indian history. It will reportedly be set around the iconic Somnath Temple of Gujarat. Prince Dhiman will direct the movie.

Aditya Pancholi’s Son Sooraj Pancholi To Star In A Movie Around Somnath Temple

According to News18, actor Aditya Pancholi‘s son Sooraj Pancholi has been roped in to play the lead in the biopic drama. Pancholi will play the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil in the film, an unsung hero who gave his everything to protect the temple from invaders. Zafar Khan invaded and destroyed the temple in 1395 for a third time, but he did not have it easy to go past the defense of martyrs.

After Zafar Khan had surrounded the temple from three sides, Veer Hamirji Gohil, with his warriors, did his part in defending the temple. They held the fort for about ten days before Veer Hamirji became a martyr. The upcoming film will seek to pay respect to this unsung hero. The newer generation is not versed in the rich history of Somnath temple, and the film will seek to do its part in spreading knowledge. Further details about Sooraj Pancholi’s role is yet to be disclosed.

The movie is to be directed by Prince Dhiman, as per the reports, who has worked on projects such as Konman and Forever Whim. The movie will be produced by Kanu Chauhan, who has expressed his excitement about the film. As of now, more details of the movie are not in the public domain, including the shooting dates, cast, expected release, and more. No matter what, the legend of Somnath has the potential to set the stage for what could be a game-changing film for both Sooraj Pancholi and Indian cinema.

