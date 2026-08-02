Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 2: Remains 50% Behind Officer On Duty ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kunchacko Boban’s latest police drama saw a decent opening at the box office. The film,, directed by Kiran Das, brings back Kunchacko Boban as a police officer investigating a rather haunted case. While not his best, the recently released Unmadham opened well at the box office. On day 2, the film saw a slight boost in collection but still trails the actor’s last hit, Officer on Duty.

How Much Did Unmadham Earn in 2 Days?

The Kunchacko Boban starrer psychological thriller opened at the box office with a net total of 0.7 crore. On Day 2, the film earned 0.77 crore. The film saw a small increase in occupancy rate from 29% to 31%. However, this is not enough for the film to have an impressive opening weekend. At the current pace, the film is likely to end its opening weekend under 2.5 crore.

Day-wise Box Office Collection of Unmadham:

Day 1: 0.7 crore

Day 2: 0.77 crore

Total: 1.47 crore

How far is it behind the officer on duty?

The Jithu Ashraf police drama was a box-office hit. The film saw growth in its first weekend and maintained momentum. The Malayalam drama sla starred Kunchacko Boban in the lead and was his last hit at the box office. The 2025 investigative thriller opened at 1.25 crore and earned 1.7 crore on day 2. Which brings the film’s two-day total to 2.95 crore. This is over 50% of what Unmadham made at the box office in its two-day run. Unmadham has received mixed reviews at the box office, giving it scope to redeem itself in the days to come.

More About Unmadham

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film also stars Lijomol Jose. The film has been directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. Unmadham marks Kiran Das’s directorial debut. He has been prominently working in the Malayalam film industry as a film editor. He has edited films like Ullozhukku, Romancham, Rorschach, Moothon, Ishq, and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, among others.

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