In this world, it’s just Harry Styles and Taylor Russell! Hollywood heartthrob’s summer romance with Taylor Russell is currently grabbing all the eyeballs. The former One Direction member is rumoured to have been dating Taylor since July, but the new flames did not go official until a recent spotting in Vienna during which Harry was seen wrapping his arms around the Canadian actress. Styles’ new relationship is making headlines months after his split from Olivia Wilde. Scroll through for more details on his newfound love for Russell.

Harry has never shied away from public displays of affection during any of his relationships. A few days ago, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was papped during his vacation and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an ‘Olivia‘ tattoo on his upper thigh, which some said was seemingly an homage to his ex-partner, while others debated that it could be dedicated to One Direction’s song of the same name.

Coming back to Harry’s latest romantic tale, the singer is reportedly ‘smitten’ with Russell and has put a full stop to exploring other romantic options. While the relationship is still nurturing, sparks are flying high between Styles and Russell, suggesting another epic Hollywood romance is on the cards. Quoting an insider, Talent Recap said,” Their energies really well work together,” adding “Their essential sweetness forms the foundation of their connection.”

Despite the bandwidth of time, Harry is ready to take it to the next level and has already introduced Taylor to his close pals including James Corden. “He’s all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theater,” Life & Style quoted one source as saying, highlighting the singer wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor. It was definitely an ‘Adore You’ moment when Harry offered Taylor a private access seat at his July 8 concert. Other than his close pals, Harry’s crew is absolutely in awe of Taylor and thinks she is super ‘cool’.

Harry’s romance has reached the streets of Vienna but all his fans want him to go Instagram official to get more details into his love life which has always amped up the excitement quotient.

It remains to be seen when this couple makes it official, but Harry is definitely saving Taylor the best seats at her upcoming concerts, too. Are you also excited to catch more glimpses of the new lovebirds? Let us know in the space below.

