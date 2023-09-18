The dynamic between fans and pop stars during live concerts has taken an unexpected turn, with audiences exhibiting increasingly unusual behaviours. In recent times, there has been a growing trend of concertgoers tossing peculiar items at musicians while they perform on stage. Even Justin Bieber found himself in a similar situation while partying in London. Scroll down to know.

Bieber is an internationally acclaimed pop sensation and one of the most influential music artists of his generation. Bieber’s appeal transcended borders, and he quickly became a teen idol and heartthrob for millions of fans worldwide, known affectionately as “Beliebers.”

Justin Bieber found himself in a rather explicit fan encounter, as per reality star A’Whora. The reality sensation, who gained fame through RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021, made a startling revelation during an appearance on TikTok star GKBarry’s popular podcast, “Saving Grace.”

A’Whora, along with fellow drag queen Tomara Thomas, joined forces to delve into the world of one-night stands and eccentric meet-and-greets. However, the conversation took an unexpected and chaotic turn when A’Whora shared a particularly startling tale allegedly involving the mega A-lister, Justin Bieber.

When reminiscing about their partying days at London’s iconic nightclub, The Box in SoHo, A’Whora unveiled a surprising encounter: they once spotted none other than the pop star, Justin Bieber. A’Whora said: “When I was 19, I went to The Box and Justin Bieber was sat there. And someone was w*nking and threw the c*m at Justin Bieber.”

Host Grace’s mouth dropped to the floor over the rather graphic event. “Enough,” she said, before adding, “How did he react?”

Playfully alluding to a lyric from one of Justin’s tracks, “Beauty And A Beat,” A’Whora jokingly remarked, “He said ‘Gotta keep an eye out for Selena!’”. Grace went on: “Oh my god, I wouldn’t know what to do if someone threw c*m at me.”

Meanwhile, the Yummy crooner celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary this week with his wife Hailey Bieber.

