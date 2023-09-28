The streets of the City of Love, Paris, are filled with celebrities making appearances in the most stunning outfits ever. Amid Paris Fashion Week 2023, where luxury fashion brands are putting up their display, many celebrities have arrived in the city who are exploring its lavish restaurants. Recently, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were spotted, not at the same time, leaving the same restaurant and netizens are slamming the model for stalking Sel.

Both Sel and Hailey are making headlines for their stunning looks that are coming right from Paris. While Hailey is more into putting her s*xy legs on display, the Wolves singer is opting for corsets and outfits with plunging necklines.

It has been a while now since Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s fans are brawling on the internet. It all started when Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, who previously dated Selena, reportedly took a dig at the latter for her weight gain. Despite the two divas addressing the claims and mentioning that there was no such dispute between them, their fans kept the online war going.

Recently, two videos featuring the Only Murders in the Building star and Hailey Bieber have come up as they could be seen leaving the same restaurant, L’Avenue in Paris but not at the same time. Sharing the clip, a fan of Selena Gomez wrote, “Hailey Bieber spotted stalking Selena Gomez in Paris again.”

Hailey Bieber spotted stalking Selena Gomez in Paris again 🥱 pic.twitter.com/iIiC3aLMdo — La Latina 💅🏻 (@rareamg) September 27, 2023

Reacting to the clip, many fans defended Hailey Bieber, mentioning how the restaurant is a popular one in the city and the model was there before Sel. One wrote, “Stop lying Hailey was there first,” while another penned, “this is one of the most known restaurants in Paris, hailey has gone everytime she’s in Paris. Move on from her and focus on your fave.”

A netizen slammed Hailey Bieber for using her husband, Justin Bieber’s security personnel and wrote, “lol why she has justins bodyguard with her lmfaoooooo no ones mobbing her she should stop leeching off justins money like that.”

