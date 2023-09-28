Keanu Reeves is among the most beloved action heroes in the world. It is safe to say that his every shot and every stunt is always picture-perfect as he performs them with sheer brilliance. However, he is often left bruised and scarred by these stunts but they do not stop him from riding more motorcycles and driving more cars. There was one accident that left Keanu with a fake tooth and a huge scar but all he could think at that time was how “white” his bone was. Scroll down as you would not want to miss the gross details about this accident.

Keanu began acting when he was just a teenager. He made his acting debut with Canadian TV and his breakthrough came with the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Since then, Keanu has never looked back and given away many smash hits.

Back in 2011, Keanu Reeves appeared on The Graham Norton Show and talked about how often he falls off a motorcycle. Calling being alive his good luck, the actor said, “It’s a weird thing, I’ve had some good luck and some bad luck.” He further recalled one time when her bad luck left him with a half tooth.

The Matrix star said, “The bad luck is I’ve got a fake tooth, I’ve got a huge scar here [on his leg]. I’ve got a plate in my neck. But that’s not all just the motorcycles, but yeah, I’ve come off the bike a few times.” Keanu Reeves continued, “Yeah, that was the one where a car pulled out in front of me and I was kind of trying to decide … this was just after I had the plate in the neck … and I was deciding as I was kind of about to hit the car.” Before he could decide what to do, he “ended up sitting on the ground.”

Sharing the details about how brutal the accident was, Keanu Reeves continued, “And then that bike was lying over there and then my tooth was cut in half and I had blood in my mouth. And then the guy came over and he was freaking out but I was in shock so I was like, ‘It’s OK.’” But the accident seemingly did not bother the John Wick star as he was amazed to take a look at his leg’s bone. He said, “The thing about it is as I was sitting there … my skin was open on my shin and bone white is very white. So I kept touching it, [saying to his friend] ‘Look how white that is, that’s crazy.’”

While the accident was itself gruesome, the actor happened to meet even crazier fan who asked for his autograph. The actor revealed how a woman came to check on him if he was okay. As soon as she realised it was Keanu Reeves, she asked the actor for an autograph.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Broke All Hell Loose By Flaunting Her Teenage Curves In A Skimpy Satin Bra & Knickers, Leaving Us In Doubt As She Looked Carbon Copy Of Her Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News