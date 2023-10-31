The passing of Matthew Perry brought the world to a standstill for many, and the reaction of Friends‘ cast to this unfortunate incident portrayed how they’ve lost not only a friend but a family member. Now, the show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane have finally broken the silence, revealing that they had a conversation with him just two weeks before he left for his heavenly abode.

Yes, just two weeks ago, the creators who gifted us Perry’s most memorable character, Chandler Bing, had a chat with him, and the things they’ve revealed will only make you go, “Why, god, why?”

Before getting into what Kauffman and Crane revealed, let’s take a look at what Warner Bros TV’s comedy boss David Janollari has spoken about casting him on the show. In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, he recalled how throwing Perry was nothing less than magic.

“He Stole The Show on Friends”: Warner Bros TV’s former Comedy Boss

David revealed, “Matthew Perry stole the show. At the time, we were also casting another pilot for NBC, and we couldn’t find the best friend co-star. I turned to Barbara and said, “What about Matthew for that pilot?” Then we turned our attention back to the run-through, and like that a-ha moment in a movie that you don’t believe happens in real life, we both turned to each other with eyes wide open and said at the same time, ‘Chandler!'”

Friends Showrunners’ 2-week Old Conversation with MP!

Now, to the main point: in the last conversation Marta Kauffman and David Cranes had with Matt, they talked about how happy and chipper he was days before we heard the tragic news. Kauffman and Crane, while speaking to Today, detailed their chat with him and said: “It was great; he was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a perfect place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow Can’t Adopt His Dog!

Also, in another news, the news of ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow adopting Matthew Perry’s dog, Alfred, after he passed away seems to be ‘too good to be true’. She won’t be able to do that legally because the dog wasn’t living with him. It belonged to Matthew Perry’s ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz. So, it won’t be legally possible to own the dog.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry played the other characters on Friends, which went on to become a permanent identity for all of them.

