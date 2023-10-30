The news of Matthew Perry’s passing away left the entire world in a state of shock. The actor, who was known for playing the king of sarcasm, Chandler Bing, in the iconic sitcom Friends, died in the hot tub of his LA home. While Friends and the actor’s fans across the globe are paying their respects via social meda, none of the main cast members have reacted to the devastating piece of news yet, but a source has revealed that all members will attend the services. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, will adopt Perry’s pet pooch. She also addressed how the actor must have died.

Perry began his acting career as a child actor, and later, when he moved to LA, his first gig was an appearance in the 1983 show Not Necessarily the News. Since then, he starred in several shows, but his massive breakthrough came with Friends.

Matthew Perry has left behind millions of memories and dollars after his untimely death. He has also left behind his pet dog Alfred, who he welcomed three years ago. Now, a new report claims that Lisa Kudrow is considering to adopt Alfred. The insider told the Daily Mail that all five cast members, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston, will attend Perry’s funeral.

The source added, “Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred.” Moreover, Lisa also revealed what might have taken Matthew Perry’s life. The actress is reportedly “baffled” by the news and allegedly said that he might have taken his prescribed medicines before entering the hot water in the tub.

Meanwhile, Perry’s Friends co-stars are also reeling through the news of their close pal’s death as it is hard for them to believe one of their brothers is no more. Maggie Wheeler, who played the role of Janice on the show, also reacted to Matthew Perry’s death and wrote, “What a loss.The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

