We’re still in disbelief, and watching Friends will never be the same again! Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing, passed away on Saturday afternoon. While the investigation is still underway, reports claim he was found dead at his LA home in a hot tub. His tragic passing has been mocked by ex-SNL writer Kevin Brennan, leaving his fans disgusted. Scroll below for all the details!

After years of struggle, Matthew was finally adapting to sobriety. He escaped death multiple times in the past due to drug overuse, but he witnessed the worst at the age of 49 when his colon burst. He had to use a colostomy bag for as long as nine months, but the doctor warned him that he would have to rely on it for a ‘lifetime’ if he didn’t immediately stop drugs.

The officials, along with Matthew Perry’s family, arrived at his home in LA shortly after his assistant found him unconscious in the jacuzzi and called for help for a possible cardiac arrest. New updates by TMZ now suggest that authorities have found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and COPD drugs in his house. A toxicology exam will now be conducted to determine if there were any drugs in his system.

The news has also left Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and other Friends heartbroken who’ve not yet broken their silence as they grieve in private. Friends co-creators along with ‘Janice’ Maggie Wheeler, Justin Trudeau, and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others, have shared their heartfelt tributes. But what has left us furious is a tweet by ex-SNL writer and comedian Kevin Brennan.

Kevin Brennan took to his official Twitter/X handle and reacted to Matthew Perry’s death, saying, “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA”

His comment drew social media ire, with Friends fans clapping back at him.

A user wrote, “Well….I had to Google who you are. So know, you won’t be missed when it’s your time.”

Another commented, “Imagine having to write something negative about someone of significance just to feel relevant .”

“This is gross, dude,” a user reacted.

Another wrote, “Jealous you won’t be mourned when your time comes, eh?”

A Matthew Perry fan reacted, “What the hell is wrong with you? You’re a pathetic little loser of a man.”

The tweet, indeed, was in bad taste. Take a look at it below:

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Matthew Perry. Rest easy, Chandler Bing!

