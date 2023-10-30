Sunday, October 29, 2023, will now be remembered as the day when the world lost its first friend ‘Chandler Bing’ Matthew Perry. Those who have watched even a single episode of Friends & we know the number is way too big even to count, will surely re-run the heck of their favorite sitcom, remembering the one who wasn’t really good at giving advice but was an expert at making everyone laugh out loud with his sarcastic comments.

The last thing Perry’s fans & friends would’ve wanted to hear was how he was ‘found’ dead at his apartment & not that he peacefully passed away, making the whole world feel the exact ‘opposite’ of laugh-out-loud.

He was reportedly found drowning in his hot tub following a call about a cardiac arrest, and that’s how the man behind one of the greatest comical characters said goodbye to the millions who adored him.

On Saturday night, after all of this happened, Matthew Perry’s 17-year-old neighbor was awake to witness a little ‘too much.’ From police arriving at the scene to some details he termed as ‘disturbing.’ What are those? Read on to know!

While speaking to the US Sun, the neighbor said: “They [his siblings] were outside my neighbor’s door. I didn’t think much of it at the time until [the] police started arriving and everything. They didn’t hammer the door; they kept silent.”

The world knows about Matthew Perry’s struggle with drug addiction, and his neighbor also mentioned the same in his statement. He further added, “It was very disturbing and very sad after all those years.. from what he’s gone through and his addictions and whatever.”

He also said he did ‘kind of expect it’ after seeing all the mess & chaos outside Perry’s room, “I saw everything; I feel bad for my younger siblings. I was very sad. At the same time, I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. He’d not lived there long.”

As this world would remember him, Matthew Perry was a “friendly and very nice genuine guy,” as his neighbor described him to be. It’s also been said that his 82-year-old father, John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne, and stepdad, Keith Morrison, were amongst the first people to arrive at the scene to receive the shocking news.

A few days ago, our beloved Friends‘ Chandler posted a photo of him relaxing in the swimming pool, and now there is a White tent erected near the same place to hide things from the media drones.

Drug and alcohol addiction had impacted Matthew Perry deeply, affecting his role as Chandler on Friends. He was also reportedly hooked on Vicodin and went through a 28-day detox program in 1997. He checked into rehab once more in February 2001 to deal with his dependence on Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

This, indeed, is a very tragic end to one of the greatest comedic actors of all time. Rest in power, Perry! Yes, we all will swallow our feelings, even if it means we’re unhappy forever.

