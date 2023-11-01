The television world seems to be going through a really tough time. After losing everyone’s beloved Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry, we have lost General Hospital star Tyler Christopher. The 50-year-old actor passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac event. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, the late actor played the roles of Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on the popular ABC show. He also appeared in the famous daily soap opera Days of Our Lives. Tyler’s co-star from General Hospital shared the tragic news of his passing on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram account, Maurice shared a picture of Tyler Christopher and wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

The General Hospital star continued, “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

The official Insta account of the soap opera General Hospital also shared the news with a statement from the producer Frank Valentini, honoring the late Tyler Christopher.

Tyler’s rep confirmed the news to Fox News and told them that he passed away on Tuesday morning. The statement given out by the actor’s rep said, “I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning. This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor and, more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

Tyler Christopher is survived by his daughter, Boheme Christopher — our condolences to his close ones.

May his soul rest in peace.

