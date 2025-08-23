Kim Porter and Sean Diddy Combs had a tumultuous relationship throughout the 1990s, marked by numerous ups and downs, before they parted ways in 2007. The reason for their separation stems from the disgraced rapper’s infidelity, as is evident from the heap of allegations and evidence that have emerged since his arrest because of sex trafficking allegations.

Kim Porter Reveals When She Lost Respect For Sean Diddy Combs

Both Porter and Diddy have been candid about the latter’s adultery throughout their relationship. The American model once disclosed that she lost respect for the media mogul long before their relationship ended.

Porter explained, “He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship, and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man’.”

Apparently, Diddy shattered the trust between them when he fathered another child with another woman while still in a relationship with Porter. She later opened up on the severity of the betrayal, confessing that she came to know about the affair before Diddy admitted to it.

Porter recalled saying to Diddy, “I can’t even respect you right now.” She also conceded that she stopped listening to what the rapper had to say once the respect between them evaporated.

Sean Diddy Combs Had Cheated On Kim Porter With Sarah Chapman

Diddy had cheated on Porter with Sarah Chapman, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Chance Chapman, in 2006. The infidelity occurred while Porter was pregnant with their twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Although the model was upset with Diddy’s actions, she admitted that things might have been different if he had told her about it. “I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man,” she explained in an interview, per The Mirror.

Kim said there was a “right and a wrong way to handle it,” and said she would have understood if Diddy had been honest to her from the beginning. Combs also took part in the interview and said, “This is the most monogamous I’ve ever been in my life…that’s all I’m trying to say.”

Despite the drama, Diddy and Porter maintained a cordial relationship until her passing in 2018.

