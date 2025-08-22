Hollywood bombshell Salma Hayek began her career as a telenovela actress and slowly established herself in the industry. She is one of the most influential personalities in the tinsel town. She has done many notable movies in her career. Hayek might have lost a few roles in her career, like any other actor or actress, but she once lost a role because she couldn’t run around a room. Keep scrolling for more.

Salma is the first Mexican actress to get nominated for the Oscars. She received a nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her stellar performance in Frida. The actress portrayed the surrealist Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The movie won two Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Best Original Score among six nominations.

Salma Hayek is not only an enigma on screen but also a bold person in real life. When the Harvey Weinstein scandal stirred the media, Salma came out and shared her story of being harassed by the disgraced producer. It gave courage to a lot of other women to share their stories. The Eternals star is also very humble in real life, and all her interviews are entertaining to watch. In one such interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, Salma revealed that she lost out on a role opposite Keanu Reeves as she failed the physical test.

Which Role Opposite Keanu Reeves Did Salma Hayek Lose?

The role that she almost got and eventually lost was the part of Trinity in The Matrix. This Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi franchise is one of the most famous film franchises, and Trinity is the love interest of Keanu’s character, Neo. While discussing how she and Jada met during the film’s audition process, Salma said, “I’m flexible. I’m agile. But I’m lazy. I never really went to the gym.”

The actress revealed going through several screen tests, multiple callbacks, and special stunt coordinators came from Asia for a physical test, which the Frida star couldn’t pass. Salma Hayek recalled that she was asked to run around the room and royally failed the task. She said, “I couldn’t even run around the room once.” Speaking of Jada, Salma mentioned, “She was so good it was so embarrassing.”

She continued, “She was so fit. She was so focused. She was so disciplined. She was so capable; She was so gracious. And I just looked at this woman, and I thought to myself, ‘That’s who I want to be when I grow up.’ She was really impressive.” She mentioned, “I didn’t get the part. They never called me again after that day.” The role that Salma Hayek failed to land went to Carrie-Ann Moss.

What Next For Salma Hayek?

Hayek last starred in Angelina Jolie’s directorial Without Blood in 2024. She is set to appear next in Romain Gavras’ action-adventure Sacrifice, which also stars Chris Evans, Sam Richardson, Ambika Mod and others.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Chris Evans Almost Blew Away His Captain America Role By Defending This Marvel Film: “I Had Just Been Dumped”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News