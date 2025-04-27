Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us has been the center of discussion since its release, especially regarding the feud between the lead stars. It escalated further, and Lively even filed a case against Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct. The film became a huge financial success last year, especially compared to its modest production budget. The latest report has revealed a more detailed analysis of the movie’s revenues and expenses. It has registered a net profit of more than $200 million. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was directed by Justin Baldoni and based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name. It was criticized for its marketing, as the domestic violence themes were not addressed properly. Blake Lively was also criticized for using the film’s promotional tour to spotlight her personal brands. The audience gave it a strong rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us was released in the US by Sony Pictures Releasing and was made on a budget of $25 million. According to Deadline‘s report, 50% was co-financed by Sony Pictures, and it raked in $300 million+ at the worldwide box office, which is almost fourteen times the meager budget. The report further analyzed the expenses and revenues, which led to the film earning a spectacular profit of $207 million.

Blake Lively‘s film shattered the industry’s $15 million opening projection with its $50.01 million debut weekend at the North American box office. It collected $148.5 million domestically and $202.9 million overseas for a global haul of $351.4 million. According to the report, the movie collected revenue of $360 million—$175 million from theatrical, $65 million from home entertainment, and $120 million from television and streaming.

The total expense of Justin Baldoni’s directorial was $153 million, including $25 million in production costs, $60 million for the prints and ads, residuals and other distribution expenses cost $13 million, interests and overhead was $5 million, and participations were $50 million. Therefore, its net profit is a staggering $207 million, making it #6 on last year’s most profitable film list. It has beaten Dune 2, which is on #7 with $180 million+ net profit.

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is available on streaming platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

