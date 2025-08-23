The Marvel fandom is buzzing again, and this time it’s about Captain America and his one true love, Peggy Carter. While Avengers: Endgame gave Steve Rogers the peaceful life he always wanted, fresh reports suggest that Marvel isn’t done exploring that chapter. In fact, their story could be the very reason behind the collapse of the multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday.

Steve & Peggy’s Returns On The Doomsday Set

The recent insider reports suggest, “Marvel Studios will reportedly be filming scenes with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their house for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.” Not just that, but insiders revealed that Marvel has rebuilt their home from Endgame at Windsor Great Park.

Marvel Studios will reportedly be filming scenes with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their house for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/9HBfEePAoe — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 21, 2025

A leak from UnBoxPHD mentioned, “Windsor set Marvel, photos not allowed, but they have built Steve and Peggy Carter’s house, ready to film, filming this Friday and next Friday. Looks just like this but smaller, and only one side is being filmed.” However, it is important to note that the post has now been deleted.

Windsor set 2 MArvel , photos not allowed but they have built Steve and Peggy Carters house, ready to film, filming this Friday and next Friday, looks just like this but smaller and only side half being filmed. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/Do9vH2UgF5 — Draft (@ShareZone5) August 19, 2025

For fans, this instantly connects back to Steve’s final decision in Endgame. After returning the Infinity Stones, he chose to stay in the past and live a full life with Peggy. It was a sweet ending, but it also opened the door to a major timeline problem. This one could now explode into Avengers: Doomsday.

Steve’s Past Choice Sparks The Multiverse War

Insider leaks suggest that “Steve Rogers going back in time to live with Peggy Carter is set to be a major plot point in Avengers: Doomsday, as he created the incursions in the multiverse.” Reports claim Steve not only stayed in the past but also began changing things. This resulted in real-world collisions and tore the multiverse apart.

When Steve Rogers went back in time to live with Peggy Carter, he reportedly created the incursions. Doctor Doom reportedly wants him dead in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. (Via: MyTimeToShineHello) pic.twitter.com/GXX9o7o7kD — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) August 13, 2025

This is where Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., may enter the picture. He will build a team and use Franklin Richards in his mission, setting him up as a dangerous new power in the MCU.

Meanwhile, filming on Avengers: Doomsday is halfway done. Cast members like Alan Cumming and Pedro Pascal have already wrapped their parts but are expected to return for reshoots.

