The Conjuring: Last Rites landed on the positive side and is already a box office hit even before entering its second weekend. The film has not only hit its break-even point but earned significantly more than that. It is crossing $100 million at the North American box office and has already crossed the $200 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has The Conjuring 4 earned at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Conjuring 4 registered the biggest global opening weekend among horror movies. It crushed every box office projection with its franchise record debut. In just five days of release, the film by Michael Chaves collected $97.25 million at the domestic box office. It has already surpassed several movies’ domestic hauls released this year.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has already collected $129.4 million at the international box office, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the film is $226.65 million. It is already the third-highest-grossing film in the main franchise. Globally, it is the 17th highest-grossing film of the year, and that too in its first week of release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $97.2 million

International – $129.4 million

Worldwide – $226.6 million

Enjoys 65% Gains on its break-even target

According to media reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites was made on a budget of $55 million and has already collected more than four times the production cost. As per the industry’s rule, it required making 2.5 times the production budget to hit break even, but the movie has clearly earned way more than that. Its break-even target was around $137.5 million, which was achieved only during its opening weekend.

The Conjuring 4 is now a box office success, earning almost 65% more than the break-even target. It has earned a profit of $89.1 million in just less than seven days, which is a huge thing for a mid-budget film. Patrick Wilson‘s film will count its profits only until its last day in the cinemas, but it will set benchmark milestones for the franchise. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle North America Box Office: $35 Million Confirmed With Highest-Opening Ever For An Anime Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News