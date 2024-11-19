The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Only 0.56 Crore Less Than 12th Fail's 5-Day Total

Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report is holding its pace at the box office and miraculously has witnessed an upward trend at the box office, taking the 5-day total to approximately 9.29 crore! This is a good sign since the film is competing with other films!

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the early trends, the film on the fifth day, Tuesday, November 19, earned in the range of 1.3 to 1.5 crore at the box office. This is a visible growth from the previous day’s 1.23 crore at the box office.

The film is earning slow at the box office but interestingly is trending the same way as Vikrant Massey‘s last hit 12th Fail. In 5 days, 12th Fail stood at a total of 9.85 crore and Vikrant’s new film is trailing behind by just a few crore.

Is It Possible To Repeat History?

While The Sabarmati Report stands at 9.29 crore in five days compared to 12th Fail’s 9.85 crore, it would be interesting to see if this politically charged film matches the brilliant box office run of the social drama.

Here is a day-wise comparison of The Sabarmati Report VS 12th Fail at the box office.

Day 1: 1.41 crore VS 1.10 crore

Day 2: 2.18 crore VS 2.50 crore

Day 3: 3.12 crore VS 3.10 crore

Day 4: 1.23 crore VS 1.5 crore

Day 5: 1.35 crore* VS 1.65 crore

Total: 9.29 crore VS 9.85 crore

For the unversed, The Sabarmati Report is helmed by Dheeraj Sarna and is based on the infamous tragedy of the Godhra Kaand in Gujarat!

