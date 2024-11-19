The two Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are maintaining good pace at the box office but the gap between the two films are widening with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy winning this Diwali battle for sure.

Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office

After 18 days, the horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee stands at 388.10 crore, higher than Rohit Shetty’s biggie. This lead is very fresh, and till now, it was Ajay Devgn’s film that was leading the worldwide box office.

Ajay Devgn’s Highest-Grossing Film

Singham Again is also Ajay Devgn’s career’s highest-grossing film, and it earned 384.98 crore at the box office. Kartik Aaryan has taken the lead with almost 4.1 crore. This gap is going to widen soon enough since the Cop Universe biggie is slowing down at the box office!

Kartik’s Next Targets

Kartik Aaryan’s next targets are Simmba’s 393 crore, Dilwale’s 394 crore, 3 Idiots’ 395 crore, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s 399 crore. Beating PRDP, the horror comedy would become the second-highest-grossing Diwali film ever.

Close To Enter Top 25 Highest Grossers Worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is very close to entering the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. It would need to axe 3 Idiots to claim that spot. Currently, the film stands at number 28, and Singham Again stands at number 30!

Here is the 18-day breakdown of the horror-comedy at the box office.

India net: 253.90* crore

India gross: 299.60* crore

Overseas gross: 88.50* crore

Worldwide gross: 388.10* crore

Here is the 18-day breakdown of the Cop Universe biggie at the box office.

India net: 256.35* crore

India gross: 302.49* crore

Overseas gross: 82.49* crore

Worldwide gross: 384.98* crore

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

