Sivakarthikeyan’s war drama Amaran is winning hearts in the theater and numbers at the box office. After 19 days at the box office, the film stands at a total collection of 192.50 crore. Meanwhile, the film is also earning accolades at the worldwide box office.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 19

On the 19th day, November 18 at the box office, the third Monday, the war biopic based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan earned 2.8 crore at the box office.

At the worldwide box office the film has surpassed the 300 crore mark and stands at 304.65 crore at the box office, earning 77.50 crore gross collection overseas. It is the second highest-grossing Kollywood film worldwide in 2024 after The GOAT.

Amaran Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 120 crore, and with a total earning of 192.50 crore, it has registered a profit of 60.42% at the box office. However, it is still 51.56 crore away from the highest-grossing war film in the last 5 years. The highest-grossing war film in the last 5 years is Uri: The Surgical Strike that earned 244 crore at the box office!

Here is the week-wise breakdown of the war biopic at the Indian box office!

Week 1: 117.30 crore

Week 2: 55.15 crore

Weekend 3: 17.25 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday): 2.8 crore

Total: 192.50 crore

Here is the 19-day breakdown of the film at the box office collection.

India net: 192.50 crore

India gross: 227.15 crore

Overseas gross: 77.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 304.65 crore

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

