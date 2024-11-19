Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns 7.3 Times More Than His Paycheck

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is losing the battle against Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 very clearly. While it still stands at 256.25 crore total at the box office in 18 days, approximately 2 crore higher than Kartik Aaryan’s film, the gap between the two films is narrowing swiftly!

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 18

On the 18th day, the third Monday, November 18, the film earned almost 2 crore at the box office, much less than Sunday’s 5.62 crore. Comparing the third Monday numbers for BB 3 and Singham threequel, Kartik Aaryan’s earning stands 12.5% higher.

The Cop Universe film is currently in its last leg, but it is still a few days from reaching the finish line until Pushpa 2 arrives. However, the total collection of 256.35 crore in India does not seem enough for Ajay Devgn’s film!

Ajay Devgn’s Salary VS Singham Again’s Earnings

The Shivaay actor was paid 35 crore for the film, earning almost 7.3 times more than the actor’s paycheck. However, Ajay Devgn has earned 632.42% more than his 35 crore paycheck, bringing 256.35 crore in total, which is not enough since the film is reportedly mounted on a budget of almost 300 crore!

Here is the week-wise breakdown of the Cop Universe biggie at the Indian box office!

Week 1: 186.20 crore

Week 2: 54.61 crore

Weekend 3: 13.41 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday): 2 crore*

Total: 256.35* crore

Check out the 18-day breakdown of the total box office collection of Singham Again.

India net: 256.35* crore

India gross: 302.49* crore

Overseas gross: 82.49 crore

Worldwide gross: 384.98* crore

(* denotes estimated numbers)

