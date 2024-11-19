Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is faring brilliantly at the box office and is finally giving very high hopes that it might eventually beat Singham Again at the box office. The horror comedy after 18 days at the box office stands at a total collection of 252.90 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 18

On the 18th day, the film managed to earn a surprising 2.25 crore at the box office. This was a significant drop from the 6.62 crore that came on the 3rd Sunday, but it would be unfair to compare the Monday drop to Sunday’s number.

Singham Again VS BB 3

On the 18th day, yet again, the horror comedy surpassed the entire collection of Ajay Devgn’s film, which currently stands at a total of 256.35 crore. However, the distance between the two films is diminishing, and Kartik is now only 2 crore away, and he might overtake the Cop Universe film.

Here is the week-wise breakdown of the horror comedy at the Indian box office!

Week 1: 168.86 crore

Week 2: 66.01 crore

Weekend 3: 16.78 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday): 2.25 crore

Total: 253.90

Surpassing All Cop Universe Film

Kartik is shadowing Singham Again, and it will be a matter of 2 – 3 days before it might overtake Rohit Shetty’s film, surpassing every single Cop Universe film!

Check out the 18-day breakdown of the total box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

India net: 253.90* crore

India gross: 299.60* crore

Overseas gross: 88.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 388.10* crore

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): Allu Arjun Hits 150% Higher Earnings Than Part 1 – 3 Major Records Broken Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News